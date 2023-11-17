The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to invite all the former World Cup winning captains to watch the final between India and Australia on Sunday, 19 November. However, doubts remain on 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan of Pakistan. According to the reports Mahndra Singh Dhoni may attend the event alongwith other winning captains of the coveted World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, The Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran on Friday rehearsed for the air show it is scheduled to perform ahead of the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on November 19, an official said.

The Surya Kiran team held a grand rehearsal at the stadium and will also rehearse on Saturday before the final show, Gujarat Defence PRO said.

According to the PRO, the aerobatic team will enthral people for 10 minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of the city on November 19.

"As of now, an air show has been planned ahead of the final match, for which a rehearsal was held over the stadium on Friday," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) spokesperson Jagat Patel said.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team usually comprises nine aircraft and has performed numerous air shows in the country.

The hallmark of their demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and forming various shapes in the sky using aircraft.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand.

India's tenacious number three, Virat Kohli, made history by becoming the first person to achieve fifty hundreds in One Day International cricket. India scored 397/4 to put pressure on New Zealand.

Leading India's efforts with the ball was Shami, who managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell's 134, the right-hander's second century against India in the competition.

Shami is now the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 from six games at an incredible average of 9.13.

