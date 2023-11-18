India vs Australia final: Pat Cummins takes a picture of pitch, says,' 'I'm not a great pitch reader..'
India vs Australia final: Pat Cummins, asked if he had already seen the pitch for the final, replied: ‘Yeah, just had a look. It looked pretty firm...I think Pakistan played someone there’
Ahead of what is being billed as a mouth-watering finale of the ongoing ODI World Cup between hosts India and five-time world champions Australia, Oz skipper Pat Cummins on Saturday said that a "good wicket" may be on offer for the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.