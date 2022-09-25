India vs Australia third T20I: While Jasprit Bumrah is sure to carry the responsibility, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show at the death overs is a real concern
India will take on reigning T20 world cup champions Australia for the final and third T20 international match at Hyderabad. India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I to clinch the match and remain alive in the three-match series.
Australia had scored 90/5 in the 8 overs following Matthew Wade onslaught in the final few balls. However, Rohit Sharma played a captain knock as he smashed 46 off 20 balls to take India home. India chased down the target in 7.2 overs with 4 balls to spare. Rohit's innings was studded with four fours and four glorious sixes.
The third T20I between India and Australia will be taking place in Hyderabad and will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 25). The T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India. The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. But they will need their bowlers, especially Harshal and Chahal, to overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup.
India had got off to an electric start in the last game with Axar Patel bowling a fiery two-over spell that included a couple of wickets but they are struggling at the back end of the innings.
While Jasprit Bumrah is sure to carry the responsibility, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show at the death overs is a real concern. He struggled in the Asia Cup and in the opener against Australia.
He was dropped for the second T20, perhaps, because skipper Rohit Sharma felt he needed only four bowlers for the eight overs but Bhuvneshwar’s form is worrisome.
Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
