India vs Australia final, World Cup 2023: Predicted XI, pitch report, how to watch
Twenty years after they faced off in a World Cup final, India and Australia will be locking horns again at the summit clash scheduled in Ahmedabad on November 19.
India and Australia will clash in the final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Ahead of the mega encounter, all eyes are set on the predicted playing XI of both sides, the pitch report and where the match could be watched live.