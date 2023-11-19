India and Australia will clash in the final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Ahead of the mega encounter, all eyes are set on the predicted playing XI of both sides, the pitch report and where the match could be watched live. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| India vs Australia Live Score Updates

The India vs Australia final will be a day-night match, with a reserve day listed on November 20 if the match cannot be played or completed on November 19. However, there is no rain forecast, with the skies predicted to be sunny and clear. Here's the full weather forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India and Australia reached the finals after knocking out New Zealand and South Africa, respectively, in the semifinals played earlier this week.

While the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a 70-run win over the Kiwis at a run-fest in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15, the Aussies managed a three-wicket win over the Proteas in a low-scoring game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 16.

Earlier, in the tournament's league stage, India finished at the top of the points table with victory in all the nine patches it played. The Australian side finished third, with wins in seven out of their nine games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their league-stage clash, India registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Australia. The latter, batting first, had set a target of 201 runs that was chased down by the Indian batters in the 42nd over.

This is not the first time when India and Australia would be locking horns in an ODI World Cup final. The two teams clashed against each other in the 2003 World Cup final, played in South Africa. The Aussies, then led by Ricky Ponting, lifted the title with a 125-run win against the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India: Probable playing XI Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Probable playing XI David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia final, World Cup 2023: Pitch report of Narendra Modi Stadium The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally considered to be favouring the batters, but it also assists the spin bowlers. In the league-stage match played between India and Pakistan at the ground on October 14, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each, as the Pakistani side was bundled up for only 191 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the last 10 games played at the stadium, six have been won by those batting second. In this World Cup, four matches have been played at the venue, with Australia logging the highest total of 286 against England. The latter was bowled out at 253.

India vs Australia final, World Cup 2023: Weather prediction There are no chances of rain in Ahmedabad, as per the weather forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to peak at 32 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, and will gradually drop and hover around 25 degrees Celsius in the evening hours. Humidity is predicted at 45%, and wind speed is expected in the range of 5-11 kmph, mostly in the south and the southwest direction.

India vs Australia final today: When, where and how to watch The India vs Australia final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.