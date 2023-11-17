India Vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 final: 'Australia will win by 385 runs', Mitchell Marsh's prophecy goes viral
Apart from predicting that Australia would meet India in the final, Marsh had said Australia will win by 385 runs after folding India for just 65 in the final.
With barely two days left for the nail-biting thriller of Rohit Sharma-led India vs Pat Cummins-led Australia ICC Men's World Cup Final, to be played on 19 November at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, the pre-tournament predictions are gaining momentum.
