Apart from numerous predictions circulating on newspapers and social media, several pundits and analysts sharing their knowledge, one pre-tournament prediction made by Australia star Mitchell Marsh is phenomenal.

One of Marsh's prophecies – made about six months back – has now become true. Apart from predicting that Australia would meet India in the final, Marsh – while speaking on a podcast show hosted by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals during the 2023 season – has also foretold the scores as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to him, March had said that Australia would win by 385 runs after folding India for just 65 in the final.

His first part of his prediction proved true, as 5-time world champions Australia ((1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015), reached their eighth final after beating South Africa while India reached their fourth after 1983, 2003, and 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Australia will stay undefeated, defeating India in the final, Australia 450-2 in the final, India all out 65," Hindustan Times quoted Marsh as saying.

India and Australia's journey so far: Looking at the tournament, India's tremendous form have led it to an unbeaten finalist for the trophy, as they won 10 straight matches, without losing a single one. India defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal by 70 runs on 15 November, played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

On the other side, Australia won by 3 wickets in the second semifinal, playing against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Garden on 16 November. After losing to India in their opener and to South Africa in their second game in the league stage, Australia head to the final on the back of an eight-match winning streak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.