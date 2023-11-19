comScore
India Vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Pat Cummins raises concerns after inspecting pitch
India Vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Pat Cummins raises concerns after inspecting pitch

 Written By Saurav Mukherjee

It is expected that the slow-blowing pitch may help spinners like Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.

India Vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Australia Captain Pat Cummins inspects the pitch ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match against India, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ICC-X)Premium
Ahead of the adrenaline-filled ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, reports arrived that the Australian skipper reportedly raised concerns with ground staff after inspecting the pitch.

Earlier on 18 November, ahead of an Australian press conference, Cummins inspected the pitch. On being asked if he had already seen the pitch for the final, Cummins said, as Fox News quoted, “Yeah, just had a look. It looked pretty firm … I think Pakistan played someone there!"

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad weather today: Who’ll get World Cup trophy if rain washes out India vs Australia final match?

Indian skipper – Rohit Sharma – for the second day in a row, had a long and hard look at the strip and felt that there was a slight difference from the track on which they played against Pakistan on October 14.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final

“That wicket (Pakistan game), there was no grass on it. This wicket has some grass on it. That wicket looked a lot more drier than this one - I don't know, maybe you know, I still haven't looked today how the wicket is but from my understanding obviously it's slightly going to be on the slower side," Sharma said.

As per details, used pitches generally favour spinners. The slow-blowing pitch is expected to help Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia odds: What do betting apps say about ICC World Cup 2023 final winner?

India Vs Australia Final:

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi stadium. India have scored 61 runs in 8 overs, after losing Shubman Gill to Mitchell Starc. Currently Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on crease. 


Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 02:39 PM IST
