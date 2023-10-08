India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details and more
India and Australia have faced each other 149 times, in which Australia won in 83 matches, while India were undefeated in 56 matches. 10 matches' results were undecided.
Two former World Champions – India (2) and Australia (5) – are all set to begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 journey, as they will be facing each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 8 October from 2 pm onwards.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message