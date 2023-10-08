India and Australia have faced each other 149 times, in which Australia won in 83 matches, while India were undefeated in 56 matches. 10 matches' results were undecided.

Two former World Champions – India (2) and Australia (5) – are all set to begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 journey, as they will be facing each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 8 October from 2 pm onwards.

The highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants is expected to be a high-voltage clash.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has already said that the Indian squad is ready to face any challenge, citing highly motivated players and the recent Asia Cup 2023 tournament win. They also defeated the Kangaroos 2-1 in a three-match series prior to the Warm-up matches were about to begin. However, both their warm-up matches were washed out due to rain.

On the other side, 5-time World Cup champions Australia won their second warm-up game against Pakistan and the players are in great form too. Australia's warm-up match match against the Netherlands was called off in the middle due to rain interruption.

India vs Australia Head to Head: India and Australia have faced each other 149 times, in which Australia won in 83 matches, while India were undefeated in 56 matches. 10 matches' results were undecided.

India vs Australia players to watch out for: India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report: The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has a history to benefit spinners as the wicket gets slower with time. As per details, in the past 31 ODIs played on this pitch, the team batting first and second have won 15 games each while one game has ended in a tie.

Weather Report: As per the weather forecast, there is a 20% chance of rain. Though the skies are expected to be partially cloudy, the humidity levels may be at 78%, according to AccuWeather. Even the wind speed is most likely to be 19 km/hr.

India vs Australia Probable Playing XIs: India (IND): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc

How to watch the India vs Australia encounter? The India vs Australia match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm (IST).

