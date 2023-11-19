India vs Australia ICC World Cup final prediction: Who’ll win IND vs AUS match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
India will take on Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad to claim their third ODI World Cup trophy. Can they do it? Let's check out the probabilities.
It’s the day cricket fans have been waiting for. On November 19, India will take on Australia to claim their third ODI World Cup trophy whereas the Aussies will eye their sixth. So far, it’s been a dream run for Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue, still unbeaten in the tournament with 10 wins in 10 matches. Australia, on the other hand, started the tournament with two consecutive losses. But, for the next 8 matches, they remained undefeated to reach the final.