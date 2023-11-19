It’s the day cricket fans have been waiting for. On November 19, India will take on Australia to claim their third ODI World Cup trophy whereas the Aussies will eye their sixth. So far, it’s been a dream run for Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue, still unbeaten in the tournament with 10 wins in 10 matches. Australia, on the other hand, started the tournament with two consecutive losses. But, for the next 8 matches, they remained undefeated to reach the final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India vs Australia Live Score Updates Many Indian fans are concerned about the “Law of Average". As per the colloquial belief, teams that keep winning eventually lose and the “perfect" average is never achieved. While the wariness creeps in, they must be relieved to know that Australia remained undefeated in 2003 and 2007 in their journey to become world champions.

India vs Australia head-to-head records India and Australia have played 150 ODIs so far. India have won 57 of those and Australia 81. There were 10 matches that did not produce any results. In World Cups, they have faced off 13 times as of now. Australia won 8 of those and India 5.

Also Read: India vs Australia World Cup rivalry: A chronicle of high-stakes cricket; let’s take a look In the last 5 World Cup encounters between these two teams, India have won thrice and Australia twice. In the ICC World Cup 2003 final, Australia beat India by 125 runs. In 2011, India won by 5 wickets. In 2015, Australia won by 95 runs while India won by 36 runs in 2019. This year, India played against Pat Cummins’ boys on October 8 and won by 6 wickets.

India vs Australia fantasy team Rohit Sharma (C), David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, KL Rahul (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Mohammed Shami.

India vs Australia pitch report While the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (also known as the Motera Stadium) is known for favouring batters, spinners often find themselves in an advantageous situation. Let's see if spin bowlers have dominated the Ahmedabad pitch in this World Cup or not.

In the 4 matches played here in the tournament so far, 3 teams won while chasing the score. In the England vs New Zealand match on October 5, Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra hit an unbeaten 123 to secure a 9-wicket victory for his team. Spinners (Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips and Ravindra) took half of the 10 wickets in the match.

Also Read: 2003 vs 2023 World Cup final: Fans spot uncanny similarities as India take on Australia In the India vs Pakistan match on October 14, spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja) took 4 out of a total of 13 wickets in the match while pacers took the rest. In the Australia vs England match on November 4, spinners (Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa) took 6 out of a total of 20 wickets.

In the Afghanistan vs South Africa match on November 10, spinners (Keshav Maharaj, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan) took 6 out of a total of 15 wickets. So, if we go by statistics, spinners have not dominated Motera in this tournament even though they do play a critical role.

India vs Australia weather Rejoice! There is no rain predicted in Ahmedabad today. The temperature will be high at 32 degrees when the match starts and cool down to 23 degrees in the evening. With moderate humidity at 69%, players are expected to enjoy the World Cup final.

India vs Australia prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 70% chance that India will beat Australia and become world champions again.

India vs Australia: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win in a high-scoring match. MyKhel says India will lift the World Cup for the third time. We believe the present ODI team is the best in the history of Indian cricket. They will paint the night blue and thrash Australia with an emphatic win.

