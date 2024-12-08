Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: ‘I said well bowled but…’

Travis Head once again came out swinging with the bat against India to put the visitors on the back foot on day two of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. The 140-run innings at almost a run a ball will surely go down as one of his best against India, alongside the century he hit against the Men in Blue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. More than Head's innings, it is what happened after he was dismissed that has gone viral on social media.

Travis Head vs Mohammed Siraj: Head was dismissed in the 82nd over of the match, bowled by a crushing yorker from Mohammed Siraj. After the dismissal, Head and Siraj appeared to have a brief confrontation before the pacer showed the left-hander the way to the pavilion. The Adelaide crowd also reacted strongly as Siraj was booed for confronting their local hero.

The Indian pacer also appeared to have a chat with the umpires in the immediate aftermath of the incident, perhaps drawing their attention to the crowd's reaction.

Travis Head on confrontation with Mohammed Siraj: Speaking to Fox cricket after the end of day's play, Head said, “I said ‘well bowled’ but he thought otherwise … when he pointed me to the sheds he got a little bit back from me… I’m slightly disappointed with how that transpired, with a couple of the past innings. It is what it is. If they want to react like that and that’s how they want to represent themselves, then so be it.”

