India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: Team India on Friday is gearing up to face Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. The Asia Cup 2023 champions need put up a show of strength to continue the winning streak ahead of the the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which starts next month.
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested for the first 2 games, KL Rahul, who made an impressive return recently, will be lead the India team. Also, we are like to see several changes on the Indian side, which recently returned from home winning The Asia Cup 2023 champions.
Australian skipper and pacer bowler Pat Cummins is also coming back from injury but Mitchell Starc is still yet to recover from injury and will be unavailable for the first game.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates : ‘Was imprtant to rest Rohit and Virat,’ says Rahul Dravid
Ahead of the first ODI against Australia, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday said that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested as the team wanted them to be fresh mentally and physically for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting from the first ODI at Mohali on Thursday. It will be India's final assignment before the ICC Cricket World Cup at home from October 5 onwards.
"It is one of the series, where you have seen that some of our boys are not playing the first two games. We will rotate our pacers a bit. It will be nice for some other guys that they are given this opportunity to play three tough games before the World Cup," said Dravid in a pre-match press conference.
"I think with people like Rohit and Virat, from our perspective, it is important that they reach the first game of the World Cup with the physical and mental headspace they want to be in. With the amount of cricket they have played, they know how to prepare themselves for these big games. A lot of these decisions are discussed with them. We discuss with them how they would like to prepare leading upto big events. Based on these discussions, we come up with these mutual decisions," he added.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates : The pitch report
Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium is known to be a batters pitch. It is an preferable choice to field first for whichever team wins the toss. In fact, the toss can play a vital role in the match.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates : Rain to play spoilsport?
As of now, there is no predictions for rains in Mohali as of now. According to weather.com, the Mohali sky is expected to remain mostly clear on September 22.
The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, and humidity is predicted to be around 77-87 percent.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates : Pat Cummins lauds Team India, says, ‘really a good side’
Australia skipper Pat Cummins lauded Rohit Sharma-led India and said that the Men in Blue are a great side. The three-match ODI series between the two cricket giants will start from Friday in Mohali.
Ahead of the first ODI game in Mohali, Cummins spoke at the pre-match press conference and heaped praise on the home side and said that no matter what playing eleven they put on, still the Men in Blue will be a great side.
The Aussie added that India will get the advantage in the forthcoming ODI series since they will be hosting it. Cummins further added that they will be looking forward to clinching a win in the series before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023.
"India is really a good side, no matter who they put out and it is obviously in their home condition. Ideally, we would like to play really well and win but obviously, the big stuff starts in a couple of weeks," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against India.
India is coming into the series after beating Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final match by 10 wickets.
