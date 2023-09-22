India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: Can KL Rahul's Team India recreate Asia Cup 2023 magic?

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:37 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested for the first 2 games, KL Rahul, who made an impressive return recently, will be lead the India team. Also, we are like to see several changes on the Indian side