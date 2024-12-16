Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Will rain play spoilsport again in Brisbane?

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2024, 03:00 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: There are high chances of rain in Brisbane on the third day of the third Test at the Gabba between India and Australia.  

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India would like to wrap things early on third day. (AFP)Premium
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India would like to wrap things early on third day. (AFP)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India will look to get the final three Australian wickets early on the third day of the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane and give the visiting batters much game time. After only 13.2 overs were bowled on the opening day due to rain, Day 2 saw no interruptions as Australia made merry of a pitch that offered no turn. While Travis Head (152) brought up his second consecutive hundred in the series, Steve Smith (101) returned to form with his 33rd Test ton. 

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the lone bright spot as the world No.1 pacer in the longest format registered with his 12th fifer in Tests. The Indian batters save the second innings in Perth, haven't blossomed really on the tour and Brisbane provides them the best opportunity to gain the momentum back. 

However, there are high chances of rain on Day 3 in Brisbane. According to AccuWeather.com, there are 90% chances of rain throughout the day along with thunderstorms. However, it remains to be seen if any play is possible. Australia finished Day 2 at 405/7. 

16 Dec 2024, 03:00:18 AM IST

India vs Australia Test live: Rain again in Brisbane?

Like Day 1, heavy rains are expected on Monday (Day 3). According to AccuWeather.com, there are 90% chances of rain throughout the day in Brisbane along with thunderstorms. 

16 Dec 2024, 03:00:18 AM IST

India vs Australia Test live: Bumrah - India's lone bright spot

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the lone bright spot on Day 2 as the India pacer picked up five wickets. He finished the day with 5/72.  

16 Dec 2024, 03:00:18 AM IST

India vs Australia Test live: Australians make merry on Day 2

Only 13.2 overs were bowled on the first day due to rain. There were no rains Day 2 as Australian batters made merry with Travis Head and Steve Smith scoring hundreds.  

16 Dec 2024, 03:00:18 AM IST

India vs Australia Test live: Welcome to Day 3

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the India vs Australia third Test. Australia ended Day 2 at 405/7

