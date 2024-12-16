India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India will look to get the final three Australian wickets early on the third day of the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane and give the visiting batters much game time. After only 13.2 overs were bowled on the opening day due to rain, Day 2 saw no interruptions as Australia made merry of a pitch that offered no turn. While Travis Head (152) brought up his second consecutive hundred in the series, Steve Smith (101) returned to form with his 33rd Test ton.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the lone bright spot as the world No.1 pacer in the longest format registered with his 12th fifer in Tests. The Indian batters save the second innings in Perth, haven't blossomed really on the tour and Brisbane provides them the best opportunity to gain the momentum back.
However, there are high chances of rain on Day 3 in Brisbane. According to AccuWeather.com, there are 90% chances of rain throughout the day along with thunderstorms. However, it remains to be seen if any play is possible. Australia finished Day 2 at 405/7.
