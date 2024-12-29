LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Team India seek to narrow gap

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2024, 03:00 AM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Reddy and Mohammed Siraj will start the day for India on the fourth day. India are 358/9 in reply to Australia's 474.