India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Team India seek to narrow gap
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Team India seek to narrow gap

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2024, 03:00 AM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Reddy and Mohammed Siraj will start the day for India on the fourth day. India are 358/9 in reply to Australia's 474.   

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden Test hundred at MCG. (AP)Premium
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden Test hundred at MCG. (AP)

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy and India will look to narrow the gap in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474 on Day 4 of the fourth Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) . Ending the third day's play at 358/9, India are still trailing by 116 runs with Reddy (105 not out) and Mohammed Siraj (2 not out) at the crease. With the MCG track not offering so much to the bowlers, saving the Test match won't be a big deal for India unless a miracle happens. Considering the World Test Championship (WTC) final at stake, a draw in Melbourne will keep the Indian afloat in the race with Pakistan having the upper hand at Day 3 stumps against South Africa in the first Test. Providing India draw the Test at MCG, a win for Pakistan will help Rohit Sharma's men immensely. 

29 Dec 2024, 03:00:19 AM IST

India Vs Australia 4th Test LIVE: India hope for Pakistan win

If India draw this Test match, Rohit Sharma's men will pray that Pakistan beat South Africa in the first Test in the race for WTC final.  

29 Dec 2024, 03:00:20 AM IST

India Vs Australia 4th Test LIVE: Can India save this Test match?

With the MCG track offering no assistance to the bowlers, it looks like Australia will bat the whole day and give a target for India on Day 5. Unless, any miracle happens, India will save this Test.  

29 Dec 2024, 03:00:20 AM IST

India Vs Australia 4th Test LIVE: Nitish key to India's charge 

In reply to Australia's 474, India ended Day 3 at 358/9 with Nitish Kumar Reddy still batting at 105

29 Dec 2024, 03:00:20 AM IST

India Vs Australia 4th Test LIVE: Welcome back 

Hello and welcome to the fourth day's play in the fourth Test between India and Australia at the MCG.  

