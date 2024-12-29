India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Nitish Kumar Reddy and India will look to narrow the gap in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474 on Day 4 of the fourth Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) . Ending the third day's play at 358/9, India are still trailing by 116 runs with Reddy (105 not out) and Mohammed Siraj (2 not out) at the crease. With the MCG track not offering so much to the bowlers, saving the Test match won't be a big deal for India unless a miracle happens. Considering the World Test Championship (WTC) final at stake, a draw in Melbourne will keep the Indian afloat in the race with Pakistan having the upper hand at Day 3 stumps against South Africa in the first Test. Providing India draw the Test at MCG, a win for Pakistan will help Rohit Sharma's men immensely.
