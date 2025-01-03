India vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma likely to sit out in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah set to lead

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 03:30 AM IST

India vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma is rumoured to have dropped out of the Sydney Test with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead in the Test. Shubman Gill is likely to return to the Indian playing XI.