India vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Ahead of the much-anticipated fifth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the biggest question lies is will captain Rohit Sharma play? The Indian captain, who hadn't had the best of the series with just 31 runs in five innings, has reportedly told head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar of him opting out of the final Test in the best interest of the team. If Rohit sits out, Shubman Gill is likely to come in.
Having started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with a bang, India lost the ground in Adelaide and Melbourne while the Brisbane Test ended in a draw. A win in Sydney will not only keep the Indians alive in the race for World Test Championship (WTC) final, but also help the visitors retain the BGT.
Meanwhile, another change India are likely to make is Dhruv Jurel coming in place of Rishabh Pant, who too endured a tough series. However, India will be missing the services of Akash Deep, who has been ruled out due to stiffness in the back. On the other hand, Australia need a draw to lay hands again at the BGT after 10 years. Beau Webster will be the only change in the Australian playing XI.
Australia have already announced their playing XI. Beau Webster replaces Mitchell Marsh.
Australia XI: Pat Cummins (C), Sam Konstas, Usman Khwaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.
