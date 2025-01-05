LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 LIVE score: All eyes on Jasprit Bumrah's availability, India to start at 141/6

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2025, 03:30 AM IST

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah underwent precautionary scans on day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia for a reported back spasm. The BCCI medical team is yet to give an update on Bumrah.