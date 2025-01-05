India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah's availability will be the talking point on the third day of the fifth Test in Sydney when the Indian team take the field against Australia. Bumrah, who is leading India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, left the venue for medical spasms after reporting back spasms. However, the BCCI medical team is yet on Bumrah.
As far as the Test match is concerned, India are currently at 141/6 in the second innings, with a lead of 145 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) are at the crease for India. For Australia, Scott Boland has taken four wickets in the second innings so far.
If Bumrah is able to bowl on Sunday with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj in company, it won't be easy for Australia to chase even more than 170 runs on this wicket which has variable bounce and widening cracks. Earlier, Australia were all out for 181 in reply to India's first innings total of 185. Australia lead the series 2-1.
Hello and welcome to the third day of the fifth Test between India and Australia in Sydney.