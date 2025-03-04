India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Axar Patel was given clear message to bat at no 5, says Rohit Sharma India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Rohit said, "Clear message was given to him when we started the ODI series against England, that no matter what the situation is, you will bat at 5. The kind of improvement he's shown with his bat over the last year or so is superb to watch. That is where we felt that we can utilize him to bat in the middle and bat freely. He likes to take the game on, likes to play his shots. Sometimes you are in trouble, and want to always take that positive route,"

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Former selector on AUS vs IND clash India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Sandeep Patil, former selector, while speaking to ANI said, “Tomorrow, those conditions will not be easy to play. It is possible that the toss will be very important. Whoever wins the toss will want to play first. Wickets get slow with time. There are good spinners in Australia. Zampa is playing well," "Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head are playing well. It is important to give Varun Chakravarthy a chance. In Australia's middle order, there are no good players who can play the spin well. Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are playing well. If Varun Chakravarthy plays this combination, things will not be easy for Australia," he added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Prayers on in Varanasi India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: It's a big game for India in limited overs cricket and, as expected, the fans are showing their support for the home team in a variety of ways. Most notably, some fans have started praying for their team to win against Australia today.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Yograj Singh on Rohit Sharma India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Speaking to ANI, Yograj said, "I have said this before: India and New Zealand will play in the final. Irrespective of the opponent, we will win because we are playing collectively. Our captain is leading well. In the next two games, Virat and Rohit will score runs. I feel India will return with the Champions Trophy, but anything can happen in cricket. The way our spinners are performing, I think it is our trump card and our victory," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Steve Smith on Dubai surface India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Speaking ahead of the match, Smith said, "Maybe, I'm not sure. India have played all their games here, so they've seen what the surface is doing. The whole square block is pretty dry, and having spoken to the groundsman just now, it's a dry surface with a lot of traffic. We've seen how the wickets have played, and India have obviously played really well in their games. So, it's going to be a good contest, and we're looking forward to it,"

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Semifinal line-up While India will play Australia in the first semiifinal on March 4, South Africa and New Zealand will face in the second semifinal on March 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: India, Australia's record in this edition India are unbeaten so far in the tournament with three wins so far. On the other hand, Australia have won just one game while their rest of their group games were washed out.