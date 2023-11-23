India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Ind vs Aus, a relatively fresh Indian side led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav will take on Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag from 7 pm onwards today.
Indian squad for the Australia T20 series is mostly made up of relative newbies in international cricket and many of these players were also part of the Asian Games gold medal-winning team. Interestingly, the spinner Axar Patel who had to be ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 owing to an injury, has returned while wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is amongst the notable omissions.
In stark contrast, Aussies have decided to stick with much of the same team that lifted the ICC World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad just a few days ago while giving rest to a few key players like Pat Cummins and David Warner.
In the spotlight will be left-handed batter Travis Head who was also the Man of the Match for the final and had led the Aussies to the 6th World Cup title with his century.
India vs Australia: Head to head records
India and Australia have played 26 T20s so far. India have won 15 of those and Australia 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 3 and Australia 2.
These two teams clashed on September 25, 2022, in Hyderabad, when India beat Australia by 6 wickets, thanks to Suryakumar’s 69 off 36 balls.
India and Australia squads:
India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma.
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson and Aaron Hardie.
India vs Australia: When and where to watch?
The India vs Australia 1st T20 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match would also be available on on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.
India vs Australia Live: Fantasy team for today
India vs Australia Live: Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (VC) and Sean Abbott.
India vs Australia Live: Indian players offer prayers in Vizag
India v Australia live: Probably asking the gods to intervene in their favour, the Indian cricket team players visited the Simhachalam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and offered prayers.
Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar were among the many players seen in the video shared by ANI.
India vs Australia Live: ‘You look at light at the end of tunnel’ SKY reacts to losing the World Cup
India vs Australia Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Surya said, "It is difficult. It will take time. It can't be that you get up next morning, and forget everything that happened. It was a long tournament. Obviously, we would have loved to win. But you got to look at the light at the end of the tunnel. You have to forget, and move on. It is a fresh team, with new boys and new energy. So, we are looking forward to this series,"
"It is a little disappointing, obviously. At the end, when you look back at the journey, it was a really great campaign. Every member, not only the players, all of India were very proud of the way we displayed our talent on the ground. That was the positive, the brand of cricket that we played throughout the tournament. And we are really proud of that," the Indian skipper added.
India vs Australia Live: Visakhapatnam weather report
India vs Australia Live: The conditions in Visakhapatnam are likely to be tough for players with 88% humidity in Visakhapatnam, as per Weather.com. There is a 5-10% chance of rain even though the chances are less in the evening. The temperature will remain between 24 and 29 degrees.
India vs Australia Live: Captain Surya explains the importance of AUS T20 series
India vs Australia Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Surya said, "I think what I told them when I met them in the afternoon was let's be very selfless when we go onto the field. I am a guy who doesn't think much of personal milestones ahead of team goals. Hence, I told them to keep the team's interests first and then whatever comes after that, they can take their call. I have played with them a lot of times during the IPL and a few India games and they know how I function, and it wasn't that difficult to communicate my thoughts. We are excited about the series,"
“I think keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the games we play till then are very important. My message to them was very clear: just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team. They have been doing all this in the IPL and have played a lot of domestic cricket recently. They are in good form as I have heard from our support staff. I told them only one thing - enjoy your time in the middle, do the same things and don't try to do something different," the Indian captain added.
India vs Australia Live: Visakhapatnam pitch report
India vs Australia Live: Visakhapatnam is not a new venue for these two teams. They clashed in an ODI in March over here. Australia bundled out India for 117 in that cricket match and chased the score in 11 overs. The visitors won by 10 wickets. The pitch is expected to offer equal opportunities to the batting and fielding teams.
