India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: Ind vs Aus, Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be looking for their second win of the five-match T20 series with another victory at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Men in Blue had a lot of boxes ticked in their 8-wicket win in Vizag on Friday, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front and Rinku Singh continuing to be temperamentally sound to give this second string Indian side their first win of the series. Notably, the Indian team are missing the services of all-rounder and skipper Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained in the league stage of the recently concluded World Cup, while veterans such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been absent from the T20 squad since the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
The Aussies, on the other hand, are playing with the same squad that won the World Cup with the exception of a few players, including skipper Pat Cummins and veteran opener David Warner.
While the Kangaroos narrowly missed out on a chance to win the first T20, the Mathew Wade-led side would still take plenty of positives from the last match, including a total of 208 runs in the 20 overs with Josh Inglis and Steve Smith leading the innings, while the Kangaroos would feel that their bowling would need to create more chances to beat this Indian side.
When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20?
The India vs Australia 2nd T20 international match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match would also be available on on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.
India and Australia squads for T20 series:
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Matthew Wade (Capt), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Ste
India vs Australia Live: Thiruvananthapuram weather prediction for today
India vs Australia Live: There is a 45% chance of rain in Thiruvananthapuram during the morning time, as per Weather.com. However, there is little possibility of rain during the evening when the match will take place. The morning rain may take away the dew factor in the evening.
The humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The temperature will be around 27-29 degrees during the match.
Click here to read more
India vs Australia Live: What's the secret behind Surya's calmness? MS Dhoni and…
India vs Australia Live: After his match-winning knock in Vizag, Rinku said, "As for my secret to calmness, I had discussions with Mahi (Dhoni) bhai about what he does to stay calm, especially in the last over… He (Dhoni) told me to try to remain as calm as possible and try looking straight (at the bowler). That's how I tried to stay calm in the game,"
"Feeling good that we won. My only aim was to be perfect when I walked out to bat, and it felt good out there to be playing alongside Surya. I was thinking of doing what I generally do in crunch situations and was trying to stay as calm as possible," the left-handed batter added.
India vs Australia Live: ‘We are all disappointed’ SKY reacts to World Cup loss
India vs Australia Live: Speaking in a video shared by BCCI, Surya said, "As you all know, it has been 4-5 days since the World Cup finished. We are all disappointed. It felt really good seeing the support of our fans in India and across the world. I would like to say that this is a sport and it teaches us a lot. Right after the end of the game, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all of us in the dressing room and motivated us. He told us it is a sport, ups and downs are a part of it, you have to take it in your stride. It will take some time to get past this. It was a big thing that he came to meet us. He is our country's leader and he motivated us, we will try to play better in the upcoming tournaments,"
India vs Australia Live: Thiruvananthapuram pitch report
India vs Australia Live: The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is known for its low-scoring games. The average T20 score here is just 114. Teams chasing (India on both occasions) have won two out of three T20Is, showing a slight advantage.
The highest run in this venue was scored by the West Indies in 2019 when they chased India’s score to make 179. Arshdeep Singh, who is a part of India’s present squad, has the best bowling figure in this stadium (3/32).
India vs Australia Live: Head to head record
India vs Australia Live: India and Australia have played 27 T20s so far. India have won 16 of those and Australia 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 3 and Australia 2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!