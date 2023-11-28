India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: Surya eyes first series win

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: IND vs AUS, Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to seal the five-match series with a win in the crucial T20I in Guwahati.
The Men in Blue have looked in exquisite touch in the two T20 encounters so far, with the Indian batsmen following in the footsteps of their skipper, scoring over 200 runs in both matches. Meanwhile, India's bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and the rest will be looking to contribute more to ease the pressure on the batsmen, who are already stretched thin in the absence of bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the side for the first time in this T20 series, is yet to taste defeat and in his maiden series as skipper, SKY will be looking to make it memorable by inflicting a stunning series defeat on the Kangaroos after the ODI World Cup.
Ahead of Tuesday's T20 clash, Australia will be without the services of veteran opener Steve Smith and wrist-spinner Adam Zampa. Meanwhile, a host of other Australian players, including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, will be heading home on Wednesday, with Cricket Australia already calling in replacements.
Australia, who have looked exhausted after a prolonged stay in India, will be looking to improve in all departments to stay in contention in this series, which has taken on added significance with the T20 World Cup next year on the horizon.
New Australia squad:
Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson
India squad for T20 series:
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (for last two matches)
When and where to watch?
The India vs Australia 3rd T20 international match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match will also be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.
'Not much pressure on me' says skipper Suryakumar Yadav
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Surya said, "The boys aren't putting too much pressure on me, they're taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant,"
How is SKY as a captain, Prasidh Krishna explains
Speaking about Surya's captaincy style, Prasidh said, "It shows in the way he (Suryakumar) bats - very similar in his captaincy as well. He trusts his players, backs all of us to do what we want to do and he's there right behind us to support if there's anything going wrong."
"That has been the name of the game and then that's the word around freedom, go and execute your plans out there and everyone trusts each other in the team," the speedster added.
'Try to be fearless and take on bowlers' says Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs Australia Live: Speaking about his stellar innings during the 2nd T20 encounter Jaiswal said, "It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots, be fearless, take bowlers on. I was fully sure with my decisions," Jaiswal said after the match on Sunday.
"I have been told by (captain) Surya (Kumar Yadav) and (coach) VVS (Laxman) bhai to express myself. I always think of how I can improve myself around experienced players and nothing else. Still learning." the left-handed batter added.
While speaking about his fitness, Yashasvi said, “I really worked on my fitness and play shots. I feel the mental stuff is more important in this level. Try to get better each and every day,"
IND probable XI for today
Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
Guwahati weather prediction
The weather conditions in Guwahati are set to be hazy sunshine and humid. According to AccuWeather, there is 1% probability of rain during the day and 2% at night in Guwahati. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 28 degrees to 16 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 7 km/hr in the east-north-east direction in the day and 6 km/h in the east-south-east direction at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 22 km/h in the daytime and 11 km/h during the night cannot be ruled out. There is 8% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 17% at night.
When and where to watch the match?
