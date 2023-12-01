comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 4th T20: Ind vs Aus match to be held in Raipur, will Prasidh Krishna play today?
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 4th T20: Ind vs Aus match to be held in Raipur, will Prasidh Krishna play today?

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Livemint

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 4th T20: Ind vs Aus

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 4th T20: Ind vs Aus match, Indian players during a practice session ahead of the fourth T20 cricket match against Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 4th T20: Ind vs Aus match, Indian players during a practice session ahead of the fourth T20 cricket match against Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 4th T20: The Ind vs Aus match is set to take place on December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This match is the fourth in their five-game T20 series.

Looking at past encounters, India and Australia have played 29 T20s against each other. India have won 17, Australia 11 and one game didn't have a result. In their last five T20s, India have dominated with four wins to Australia's one.

The Raipur stadium, a relatively new venue for international cricket, is known for hosting domestic and IPL matches. The pitch here seems to help bowlers more than batsmen. Out of 29 T20 games played here, only once has a team scored 200 runs.

Back in January 2023, India and New Zealand played an ODI at this stadium. New Zealand were all out for 108. India won easily by 8 wickets, with Mohammed Shami being named Player of the Match for his impressive 3/18.

01 Dec 2023, 02:36:04 PM IST

India vs Australia live: Will Prasidh Krishna play today?

Prasidh Krishna failed to defend 23 runs in the last over in Guwahati. India, earlier all set to secure the series 3-0, lost that match. Will he play today's match? Check our story.

01 Dec 2023, 02:36:04 PM IST

India vs Australia Live: No electricity in Raipur stadium

A substantial part of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur is without electricity due to an unpaid electricity bill dating back to 2009. Read more.

India vs Australia Live: How to watch

India vs Australia Live: How to watch

The India vs Australia 4th T20 international match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match will also be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.

01 Dec 2023, 02:36:05 PM IST

India vs Australia Live: Raipur weather update

There's no expectation of rain in Raipur today, according to Weather.com. The humidity is set to be quite high, around 80%, and the temperature during the match will hover between 21 to 23 degrees.

