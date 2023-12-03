India vs Australia Live Score Updates, 5th T20: IND vs AUS, Suryakumar Yadav's India take on the Aussies in the final match of the five-match T20I series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting at 7pm today.
The Men in Blue have already clinched the series with a win in the fourth T20, but a 4-1 victory could help make the series memorable for Surya, who is leading the Indian side for the first time in international cricket.
Speaking of Surya, all eyes will be on the Indian skipper, who will be looking to capitalise on his good starts in the series and post a big score to boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming T20 series in South Africa. While the Indian batters have been in exceptional form, some players like Jitesh Sharma will be looking to consolidate his place in the Indian XI and others like Axar Patel will be looking to return to good batting form.
Meanwhile, the Aussies, led by Matthew Wade, will be looking to end their final T20 with a big win and finally end an extended tour of India.
The final match of the series is likely to be a high-scoring affair as the pitch conditions at the Chinnaswamy, coupled with the small boundaries, have made batting easier at this venue in the past.
When and where to watch India vs Australia 5th T20 match?
The 5th and final T20 international between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 3 December at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:00 PM and the skippers of both teams will enter the grounds for toss at 6:30 PM. The match will be telecasted LIVE on the StarSports network on television while the users can also watch the live streaming of the match at the JioCinema mobile application and website for free.
India and Australia squads:
India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia: Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
India vs Australia Live: The Men in Blue now hold the record for the most wins in T20 format after a win in the fourth T20 match against Australia. Indian team have won 136 of the 213 T20 matches played so far while 67 matches didn't go in their favour and one match ended in a tie.
India vs Australia Live: Speaking to JioCinema, Gaikwad said, "After the first match, we decided that we would be off from risky singles. We will just look for boundaries. He is someone who takes the game on and regardless of any situation, he likes to be aggressive. The discussion has always been that if the wicket is suitable, we will go with positive intent. But I think the focus is taking care of the first two overs," said Gaikwad.
"After he got out, he was walking in and he immediately said sorry. I said it was okay, it happens and it was a mistake. I think mistakes do happen, so I am fine with that," the right-handed batter added.
India vs Australia Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that India will win. As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will emerge victorious. MyKhel says that India will likely win and finish on a high before the South Africa series. We, however, believe Australia will win the match and end the series 3-2.
India vs Australia Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal, RD Gaikwad, S Iyer, SA Yadav (C), JM Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, TM Head, JR Philippe, MW Short, MS Wade and JP Behrendorff.
India vs Australia Live: There is a 9-13% chance of rain in Bengaluru today, as per Weather.com, during the match timings. The humidity will be extremely high at 93%. The temperature will be around 21-23 degrees during the match.
India vs Australia Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bishnoi said, "As a captain, Surya bhai gives us freedom and full right to choose the type of deliveries, the length, line and field set-up. But you have to execute your plan. He has given us every right but he demands the result from us as well. He is leading well you can see it in the past two to three matches so yeah he is doing well,"
India vs Australia Live: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for being a batters’ paradise. Its short boundaries help batters secure higher totals for their teams. Spinners, however, get their chance during the middle overs and claim wickets.
Chinnaswamy has not hosted a T20I match since 2012. In December 2012, when India played Pakistan, the Men in Green emerged victorious by 5 wickets. However, it was a low-scoring match as India were all out for 133. Pakistan chased the score in 19.4 overs. Mohammad Hafeez (61 off 44 balls) was the Player of the Match.
India vs Australia Live: Speaking at a Jio Cinema broadcast, Nehra said, "There is no doubt that Rinku Singh is a contender for inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. But the World Cup is still far away and the spot he is fighting for has many challengers. You can look at Jitesh Sharma (the wicketkeeper batsman) and Tilak Varma. We will have to discuss the positions where Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will play. So, we have to see how many spots are available in the 15-member squad. But one thing is sure, he has opened everyone's eyes and put everyone under pressure. But there is still a lot of time to go. The trip to South Africa is coming up followed by the IPL,"
“The conditions for the first three matches were different and a lot of the bowlers have changed. Your experienced bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested. If you speak of Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, they have just been introduced to international cricket" the former cricketer added.
India vs Australia Live: Speaking after winning the match, Surya said, "Other than toss, everything (went well). Boys showed character and that was most important for us. We spoke in the meeting before the game to go out and express yourself and be fearless. I always love putting Axar under pressure and the way he bowled was unbelievable. The plan (during the death overs) was to go for the yorkers and then see what happens,"
India vs Australia Live: India and Australia have played 30 T20s so far. India have won 18 of those and Australia 11. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 4 and Australia 1.
