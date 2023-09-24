LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Can the KL Rahul-led side continue their dominating run against Kangaroos?

4 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: An upbeat Indian team will face the Pat Cummins-led Australian side for the second encounter of the three-match ODI series in Indore's Holkar International Stadium.