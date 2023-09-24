India vs Australia Live Score Updates: India vs Australia Live Score Updates: KL Rahul-led Indian side will take on Pat Cummins' Australia during the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at Indore's Holkar stadium today.
India had handed a comfortable defeat to the Kangaroos at Mohali on Friday. Coming to bat first, Australia managed to put on a score of 276 runs in their quota of 50 overs on knocks from David Warner David Warner (52 in 53 balls), Josh Inglis (45 in 45 balls), Steven Smith (41 in 60 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (39 in 49 balls with three fours).
Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who has not been a regular feature in the Indian side recently, was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking 5 wickets while giving away just 51 runs. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket each.
Coming to bat for Men-in-blue, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill put on a dominating 142-run stand, making sure that it was India's game to lose from there on. Moreover, half-centuries from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls) sealed the game for India.
Indian explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav has been known for playing unorthodox cricketing shots throughout his innings. While his ‘360 degree’ abilities have helped him become the top T-20 batter in the world they have also led to Surya's struggles in the ODI leg of his career.
However, during the recent Ind-Aus match in Mohali, Surya did not play a single sweep shot throughout his innings, winning him praise of the commentators for his retrained batting effort.
When asked about when he had last played an innings without the sweep shot, Surya said, "I can't remember…I think it's the first time I haven't played a sweep."
In an interaction with Star Sports on YouTube, Gambhir said, “When you go for a World Cup, you generally have a fixed playing XI. You don't chop or change. Remember the 2011 World Cup, we hardly made any changes. Yusuf Pathan played 5-6 matches at the start and then it was Suresh Raina. If Suryakumar Yadav is in your first playing XI then I would want him to bat at 6-7, but the big question will then be who will bat at No. 5. Then Jadeja can bat at No. 5, Hardik at 6 and Suryakumar as finisher where he can bat in the final 15-20 overs. But it will be a huge gamble deciding whether you want Jadeja at No. 5 and Suryakumar, in the form that he is in ODI cricket, at No. 7. This would put a lot of responsibility on the top four,"
Coming after a long injury break in the Asia Cup, KL Rahul has become an essential member of the Indian squad helping guide the team through muddy waters in the middle overs. When asked about his role in the Indian side, he said, "Everyone has seen me playing in the Asia Cup, I played all the games in the Super Fours. I kept behind the wickets, batted and scored runs as well, so I think that question is answered for everyone who were concerned about my fitness. Hopefully, I’ll carry on in the same way with a big two months coming up with the World Cup and the Australia series,"
In a video on X, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I am very happy for him. I mean it is not easy when you are not playing games in between and then you are coming back and playing for India and performing in such a way, a lot of lessons to learn for all the fast bowlers and I really enjoyed his spell,"
In an interaction with JioCinema, Rahul said, "I was in Bangalore (Bengaluru) and watching the games with a few friends. I remember when we lost two quick wickets, all of us thought the game was gone. Later, when we won, we ended up driving to the busiest area in Bangalore and it was a scene, everyone was jumping and celebrating. It was a proud moment for all of us as Indians and hopefully, we can recreate it for the people in our country,"
Suryakumar Yadav's half-century against Australia in the first ODI has won him much praise from fans and former cricketers. Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag has now called Surya an ex-factor for the Indian team. He wrote on X, "Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor. Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat."
