Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 14:57:05
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 833.00 -0.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.20 -0.92%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,165.80 0.67%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,668.50 0.19%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,227.25 -0.78%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Rohit and Co. aim to continue winning streak, AUS look to survive
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Rohit and Co. aim to continue winning streak, AUS look to survive

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Livemint

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma's men will seek to clinch a semi-final berth while Australia will look to stay alive in the World cup race during the clash today. 

Antigua, Jun 22 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma (c) and Virat Kohli celebrate their partnership during the Super 8 Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI- X)Premium
Antigua, Jun 22 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma (c) and Virat Kohli celebrate their partnership during the Super 8 Group 1 match against Bangladesh in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI- X)

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma's men will look to keep the winning momentum going as they face Australia for their third Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024. Australia had suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Afghanistan in their last game while India had convincingly defeated Bangladesh. 

India, who will be looking for their third Super 8 win today, don't have much to worry about in terms of their team combination. Openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had looked out of sorts, showed signs of regaining their form against Bangladesh.

Middle-order batsman Shivam Dubey also got some much-needed runs in the last match, while the batting of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya has been India's main strength in the tournament so far. 

Australia, on the other hand, will need to put the Afghanistan defeat behind them as soon as possible if they are to play their best cricket against India. Their recent record against India in ICC matches may also provide some motivation for the beleaguered Kangaroos.

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.

 

24 Jun 2024, 02:50:14 PM IST

India vs Australia live score: Head to Head records

India vs Australia live score: India have played 31 T20I matches with Australia, out of which India remained unbeaten in 19 matches, while Australia won 11 matches. One of the match ended with no results.

In T20 World Cup, India and Australia clashed 5 times, where Australia won three matches, while India remained unbeaten in 2 matches

24 Jun 2024, 02:35:38 PM IST

India vs Australia live score: Live streaming details

India vs Australia live score: Live streaming details

The India vs Australia Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast on Star Sports, while it will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 8 pm IST (10.30 local time) on 24 June.

24 Jun 2024, 02:24:30 PM IST

India vs Australia live score: Australian squad

India vs Australia live score: Australian squad

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.

24 Jun 2024, 02:23:40 PM IST

India vs Australia live score: Indian squad

India vs Australia live score: Indian squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

24 Jun 2024, 02:15:28 PM IST

India vs Australia live score: Mitchell Marsh reacts to loss against Austrlia

India vs Australia live score: Speaking after the game against Afghanistan, Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said,  "They got 20 too many. And to be honest, they played a really good game of cricket. We were outplayed tonight," Marsh said.

"We did think about it. A lot of teams have bowled first at this World Cup to get an idea of the surface. Don't think we lost at the toss. It was an off-night for us in the field, and we own that. We'll be back next game. It wasn't an easy wicket, but both teams played on this surface,"

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue