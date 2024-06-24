India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma's men will look to keep the winning momentum going as they face Australia for their third Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024. Australia had suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Afghanistan in their last game while India had convincingly defeated Bangladesh.
India, who will be looking for their third Super 8 win today, don't have much to worry about in terms of their team combination. Openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had looked out of sorts, showed signs of regaining their form against Bangladesh.
Middle-order batsman Shivam Dubey also got some much-needed runs in the last match, while the batting of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya has been India's main strength in the tournament so far.
Australia, on the other hand, will need to put the Afghanistan defeat behind them as soon as possible if they are to play their best cricket against India. Their recent record against India in ICC matches may also provide some motivation for the beleaguered Kangaroos.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.
India vs Australia live score: India have played 31 T20I matches with Australia, out of which India remained unbeaten in 19 matches, while Australia won 11 matches. One of the match ended with no results.
In T20 World Cup, India and Australia clashed 5 times, where Australia won three matches, while India remained unbeaten in 2 matches
India vs Australia live score: Live streaming details
The India vs Australia Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast on Star Sports, while it will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 8 pm IST (10.30 local time) on 24 June.
India vs Australia live score: Speaking after the game against Afghanistan, Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said, "They got 20 too many. And to be honest, they played a really good game of cricket. We were outplayed tonight," Marsh said.
"We did think about it. A lot of teams have bowled first at this World Cup to get an idea of the surface. Don't think we lost at the toss. It was an off-night for us in the field, and we own that. We'll be back next game. It wasn't an easy wicket, but both teams played on this surface,"