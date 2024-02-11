Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live Score Updates: The young Team India is just 190 runs away from creating history and bringing another ICC World Cup home for the record sixth time. The team bowled impressively to restrict Australia to 253 runs in the first innings, and Adarsh Singh is leading India's batting toward the target.

Australia has clinched some crucial wickets, especially of skipper Uday Saharan, but Indian batters are looking in control and one good partnership can bring them close to the victory line.

Catch the Live Updates Here:

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Charlie Anderson continues his bowling attack, with with India's Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. Abhishek hits boundaries on the 4th and 5th deliveries. India scored 149/8 in 37 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 33

Naman Tiwari 2

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/40(8)

Tom Straker 0/24(6)

Mahli Beardman 3/23(8)

Raf MacMillan 3/33(8)

………………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Tom Straker continues his bowling attack, with with India's Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. India scored 136/8 in 36 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 23

Naman Tiwari 2

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/24(6)

Mahli Beardman 3/15(7)

Raf MacMillan 3/33(8)

………………………..

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Mahli Beardman brought into the attack, with India's Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. India scored 134/8 in 35 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 22

Naman Tiwari 2

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 3/15(7)

Raf MacMillan 3/33(8)

………………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. Abhishek hits a boundary on the 4th delivery. India scored 134/8 in 34 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 22

Naman Tiwari 2

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 3/15(6)

Raf MacMillan 3/33(8)

…………………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Mahli Beardman brought into the attack, with India's Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. India scored 127/8 in 33 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 17

Naman Tiwari 0

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 3/15(6)

Raf MacMillan 3/26(7)

………………………..

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. Abhishek hits a whopping SIX on the second delivery. Wicket!! Raj Limbani OUT on the fifth delivery of the 32nd over. India scored 122/8 in 32 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 17

Naman Tiwari 0

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 3/14(5)

Raf MacMillan 3/26(7)

………………………..

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Mahli Beardman brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. Wicket!! Adarsh Singh (47) OUT on the third delivery of the 31st over by Mahli Beardman, as he was caught by Hicks. India scored 115/7 in 31 overs.

Murugan Abhishek 10

Raj Limbani 0

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 3/14(5)

Raf MacMillan 2/19(6)

……………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. India scored 113/6 in 30 overs.

Adarsh Singh 47

Murugan Abhishek 10

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 2/19(6)

…………………….

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Callum Vidler continues his bowling attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. Adarsh Singh smashes as boundary on the 5th delivery and then hits a WHOPPING SIX. India scored 113/6 in 29 overs.

Adarsh Singh 46

Murugan Abhishek 9

Callum Vidler 1/31(8)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 2/17(5)

……………………………….

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. Murugan Abhishek hits a boundary on the 4th delivery and with this 100-up for India. India scored 100/6 in 28 overs.

Adarsh Singh 35

Murugan Abhishek 7

Callum Vidler 1/18(7)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 2/17(5)

…………………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Callum Vidler continues his bowling attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek are on crease. India scored 95/6 in 27 overs.

Adarsh Singh 35

Murugan Abhishek 2

Callum Vidler 1/18(7)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 2/12(4)

………………..

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Aravelly Avanish are on crease. Wicket!! Aravelly Avanish OUT. India scored 91/6 in 26 overs.

Adarsh Singh 32

Callum Vidler 1/14(6)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 2/12(4)

…………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Charlie Anderson continues his bowling attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Priyanshu Moliya are on crease. Wicket!! Priyanshu Moliya (9) OUT on the 5th delivery of 25th over by MacMillan, as he was caught by Vidler. India scored 90/5 runs in 25 overs.

Adarsh Singh 32

Callum Vidler 1/14(6)

Charlie Anderson 1/27(7)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 1/11(3)

…………………

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Priyanshu Moliya are on crease. India scored 88/4 runs in 24 overs.

Adarsh Singh 31

Priyanshu Moliya 7

Callum Vidler 1/14(6)

Charlie Anderson 0/25(6)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 1/11(3)

………………….

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Charlie Anderson continues his bowling attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Priyanshu Moliya are on crease. India scored 86/4 runs in 23 overs.

Adarsh Singh 30

Priyanshu Moliya 7

Callum Vidler 1/14(6)

Charlie Anderson 0/25(6)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 1/6(2)

…………………….

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Raf MacMillan brought into the attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Priyanshu Moliya are on crease. India scored 81/4 runs in 22 overs.

Adarsh Singh 29

Priyanshu Moliya 5

Callum Vidler 1/14(6)

Charlie Anderson 0/21(5)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 1/6(2)

……………….

Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live: Australia's Charlie Anderson continues his bowling attack, with India's Adarsh Singh and Priyanshu Moliya are on crease. India scored 78/4 runs in 21 overs.

Adarsh Singh 28

Priyanshu Moliya 3

Callum Vidler 1/14(6)

Charlie Anderson 0/21(5)

Tom Straker 0/22(5)

Mahli Beardman 2/14(4)

Raf MacMillan 1/6(1)

