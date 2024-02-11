Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live Score Updates: IND 149/8 in 37 overs; Naman Tiwari and Murugan Abhishek on crease
Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live Score Updates: India bowled impressively to restrict Australia to 253 runs in the first innings, and Adarsh Singh is leading India's batting toward the target. IND 149/8 in 37 overs. Catch LIVE updates here
Ind vs Aus U19 Finals Live Score Updates: The young Team India is just 190 runs away from creating history and bringing another ICC World Cup home for the record sixth time. The team bowled impressively to restrict Australia to 253 runs in the first innings, and Adarsh Singh is leading India's batting toward the target.