India vs Australia Live Score Updates, U19 World Cup Final: Ind vs Aus, The U19 Indian cricket team – led by Uday Saharan – is all set to face Hugh Weibgen-led Australian U19 cricket team in the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa's Benoni on 11 February.
India are U19 WC defending champions and have won the U19 World Cup title 5 times – 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. On Sunday, the Indian team will aim to create history by winning it for the sixth time.
Both the finalists have arrived at this stage unbeaten. However, Australia were held to a no-result against the West Indies in the Super-6 stage, while has won all its matches.
Looking at the tournament, India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA. While in the Super Sixes, India defeated New Zealand by 214 runs and Nepal by 132 runs in the group stage. They remained unbeaten in the Semi-Final when they beat South Africa by two wickets.
On the contrary, Australia defeated Namibia, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the Group stage. In the Super Sixes, Australia dismantled England by 110 runs (DLS method) and had a no-result match against West Indies due to rain. They managed to beat Pakistan in the Semi-Final.
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Squads
India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.
Australia: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Venue
The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will take place at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni.
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Date and Time
The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will take place on Sunday, February 11 from 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Where to watch and live streaming
The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup Final: Highlights
India vs Australia Live Score: Speaking to PTI, U-19 wicketkeeper Aravelly Avanish said, "I want to make Dhoni sir and the CSK family proud. IPL is not in my mind right now. After the final, I will think about it but it is a dream of every cricketer to be a part of the CSK team and play under Dhoni sir,"
"I want to learn about the mindset in pressure situations from him. Like when the team is under pressure and not performing well, how he uses his mind to win matches from those situations.His WC 2011 final inning. There is so much to learn from him," Avanish added.
India vs Australia Live Score: Speaking ahead of the game India head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar in a video posted by ICC said, "It keeps you honest (close finishes in big matches). It was a great match. South Africa challenged us all the way and were really good. Just be natural, keep it simple,"
"So as coaches, it comes down to sharing our experiences on how to handle certain situations because we have done it more often than them. They are still coming up in terms of experience. It is also about utilizing and considering their experience, what they have done on these pitches against good oppositions. The combination of both does the trick usually. They know how to bat, bowl, field, are really good at it. They have all the attacking strokes. It is just about getting them to know what is the right decision, to handle certain situation or pitches. It is more mental and about decision-making," Kanitkar added.
India vs Australia Live Score:
India vs Australia Live Score: In an interaction with ANI, Indian U-19 pacer Naman Tiwari's father Suryanath said, "He developed an interest in cricket after the 2011 World Cup, that is when I bought him his first bat-ball... When he insisted on joining a cricket academy, I got him admitted into one... He was brilliant in his studies too. He requested me to give him three years to prove himself, after which I never questioned him and I only supported him... Within one year he qualified for U-14, and later for U-19...,"
