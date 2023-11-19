LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final: India eye dream finish in World Cup final against Australia

1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 06:23 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final: Ind vs Aus, Led by Rohit Sharma’s belligerence and Virat Kohli’s assurance, the batting unit has clicked in all their games so far. Mohammed Shami’s excellence has led their bowling effort, which has seen both the pacers and spinners thrive.