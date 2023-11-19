India will take on Australia in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final today. A host nation will feature in the event’s final for the fourth time in a row, starting with India themselves in 2011.
Led by Rohit Sharma’s belligerence and Virat Kohli’s assurance, the batting unit has clicked in all their games so far. Mohammed Shami’s excellence has led their bowling effort, which has seen both the pacers and spinners thrive.
Meanwhile, a record eighth-final appearance awaits Australia in the World Cup as the five-time champions take on India for the second time in a World Cup final. Their previous meeting happened two decades back, in the 2003 World Cup. The contest was won by Ricky Ponting’s side by a margin of 125 runs.
Weather forecast in Ahmedabad
The routine pre-winter weather conditions are expected to prevail in Ahmedabad on November 19, when India will face Australia in the high-stake final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023, at the city's Narendra Modi stadium.
Australia vs India today: When, where and how to watch
The Australia vs India final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Pitch Report
Rohit Sharma, for the second day in a row, had a long and hard look at the strip and felt that there was a slight difference from the track on which they played against Pakistan on October 14.
“That wicket (Pakistan game), there was no grass on it. This wicket has some grass on it. That wicket looked a lot more drier than this one - I don't know, maybe you know, I still haven't looked today how the wicket is but from my understanding obviously it's slightly going to be on the slower side.," the skipper said.
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia squad:
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
India vs Australia Live: Rohit should take a measured approach against Aussie pacers, says former India star
India vs Australia Live: Speaking to ANI, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan said, "The preparation has been nice since we have won all our matches. It seems that the match will be easy but it would not be the case as I know the Australian team well and have played with them. They are energetic and dangerous. They have that never-die spirit. They have six to eight players from the 2015 and 2019 World Cups so they have experience of big matches. They are not as pressurised as our team since they take sport as a sport. But here, cricket is a matter of life and death. Our players know it and soak the pressure. That is why Virat Kohli and Rohit are legends. Every team had a bad day in this WC. Hope this never comes for us,"
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!