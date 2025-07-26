India vs Australia Live Score, WCL 2025: India Champions sent to bat first after Brett Lee wins toss in Leeds

Winless in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) so far, defending champions India Champions are eyeing their first-ever win in the ongoing season as Yuvraj Singh-led side take on Australia Champions on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds. India had an unwanted start to the tournament when their WCL 2025 opener against Pakistan Champions was called off following the withdrawal of some of the players, including Shikhar Dhawan.

In their second game, India Champions lost to South Africa Champions by 88 runs. On the other hand, Australia Champions defeated West Indies Champions while their clash against England Champions was washed out. With just one point from two games, a win will lift the India Champions up in the WCL 2025 points table into the top four.

India Champions vs Australia Champions playing XIs

India Champions: Robin Uthappa(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle