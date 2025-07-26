Subscribe

India vs Australia Live Score, WCL 2025: India Champions sent to bat first after Brett Lee wins toss in Leeds

India vs Australia Live Score, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh's India Champions were sent to bat first after Australia Champions captain Brett Lee won the toss in Leeds.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jul 2025, 04:47 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, WCL 2025: IND Champions eye first win.
Winless in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) so far, defending champions India Champions are eyeing their first-ever win in the ongoing season as Yuvraj Singh-led side take on Australia Champions on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds. India had an unwanted start to the tournament when their WCL 2025 opener against Pakistan Champions was called off following the withdrawal of some of the players, including Shikhar Dhawan.

In their second game, India Champions lost to South Africa Champions by 88 runs. On the other hand, Australia Champions defeated West Indies Champions while their clash against England Champions was washed out. With just one point from two games, a win will lift the India Champions up in the WCL 2025 points table into the top four.

India Champions vs Australia Champions playing XIs

India Champions: Robin Uthappa(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

Follow updates here:
26 Jul 2025, 04:47 PM IST

India vs Australia WCL Live Score: India Champions Impact Subs

Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

26 Jul 2025, 04:46 PM IST

India vs Australia WCL Live Score: Australia Champions Playing XI

26 Jul 2025, 04:46 PM IST

India vs Australia WCL Live Score: India Champions Playing XI

Robin Uthappa(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

26 Jul 2025, 04:33 PM IST

India vs Australia WCL Live Score: Toss report

Australia Champions have won the toss and opted to field first. 

26 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST

India vs Australia WCL 2025 Live: Australia Champions predicted XI

26 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Score: Head-to-head in WCL

As far as head-to-head stats are concerned, both India Champions and Australia Champions have met each other twice, winning one game each. 

26 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Score: Australia Champions' journey so far

Australia Champions had their game against England Champions abandoned due to rain. But they won their second game against West Indies Champions.    

26 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Score: India Champions' journey so far

The start wasn't perfect for India Champions as their WCL 2025 opener against Pakistan Champions was called off following the withdrawal of some Indian players. Shikhar Dhawan was one of them. The withdrawal of the Indian players came after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent lives on April 22. In the second game, India Champions lost to South Africa Champions by 88 runs.  

26 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India Champions vs Australia Champions in WCL 2025 at Headingley in Leeds. 

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
