India vs Australia ODIs 2025: When and where to watch IND vs AUS on TV & online? Complete schedule, match timing & more

After a successful Test captaincy debut in England and first series win over West Indies at home, Shubman Gill will begin his era as ODI skipper when India take on Australia in the first of three games in Perth on Sunday (October 19). The second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 23 and 25 respectively. Gill replaced Rohit as the ODI captain.
Besides Gill, the focus will be on former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are returning to the Indian dressing room after seven months. Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Tests. Shreyas Iyer, who was snubbed in the Asia Cup 2025, will be Gill's deputy in ODIs.
On the other hand, Australia were forced to make three changes in their ODI squad. All-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the series with Marnus Labuschagne being named as replacement. Earlier, Josh Philippe made way for wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (continues to recover from a calf strain) while Matthew Kuhnemann came in for Adam Zampa.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India's white-ball tour of Australia 2025. The India vs Australia ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Australia ODI series will be available on JioStar app and website.
So far, India and Australia have played 152 ODIs with the Men in Blue winning 58 matches. Australia have won 84 games as 10 ODIs ended in no results. The last time India played Australia in an ODI was during the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Rohit Sharma's men won by four wickets.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|October 19
|1st ODI
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|9:00 AM
|October 23
|2nd ODI
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9:00 AM
|October 25
|3rd ODI
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|9:00 AM
India: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Games 2 and 3 only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis
