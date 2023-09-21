The ODI series is vital for India’s preparations for the World Cup beginning next month. Samson is also not part of India’s World Cup squad

The Asia Cup 2023 Champions India is set to go against Australia in a 3-match ODI series from 22 September. The ODI series is vital for India's preparations for the World Cup beginning next month. On Monday, the Team India squads for the India-Australia ODI series was announced. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the squad while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the first two ODIs and KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in those matches. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also will not be playing the ODI series, moreover, he is also not part of India's World Cup squad.

Breaking silence on his omission from the series, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson took to social media and said he "chooses to move forward".

"It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward," said the caption of Samson's post.

When the squad was announced, several other cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa also expressed disappointed over Samson not part of the ODI squad.

In a post on X, Irfan Pathan wrote, “If I’m in place of @IamSanjuSamson right now I will be very disappointed…"

Sanju Samson matches for India -Sanju Samson made his international debut in 2014.

-Despite his international debut in 2014, he has featured in less than 50 international games for India.

-So far, he has played 13 ODIs for India, scoring 390 runs at an average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 104.00 in 12 innings. He has scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 86*.

-Speaking of his T20s stats, 374 runs in 24 matches and 21 innings at an average of 19.68 and a strike rate of 133.57. He has also scored one half-century, with the best score being 77.

-Samson was last selected to play during the tour of West Indies from July-August this year. While he scored a half-century in his last ODI and overall 60 runs in two matches, he failed to deliver during the T20I series. He scored just 32 runs in just three innings, with the best score of 13.

-He was selected as a travelling reserve for the Asia Cup in Pakistan-Sri Lanka as KL Rahul missed first two games due to a niggle. However, KL's return during Super Four stage and Ishan Kishan's consistent run of scores meant that he did not get to play even a single match.

-In 152 Indian Premier League matches, he has scored 3,888 runs at an average of 29.23 and a strike rate of just above 137. He has scored three centuries and 20 fifties, with the best score of 119.

India squad for first 2 ODI: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.