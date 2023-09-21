India to face Australia in 3-match ODI series; Ashwin included in the squad, Kohli and Sharma to miss first two ODIs.

The Asia Cup 2023 Champions, India, is set to go against Australia in a 3-match ODI series from 22 September. This ODI series is vital for India's preparations for the World Cup which is set to begin next month on 5 October.

Earlier on Monday, the Team India squads for the India-Australia ODI series was announced. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the squad while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the first two ODIs. KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in the first two matches. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also will not be playing the ODI series. From Australia, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell have been ruled out of the first ODI game of the three-match series against India while Steve Smith will return to the side.

Also Read: BCCI signs SBI Life as 'Official Partner' for a three-year period, Jay Shah says 'looking forward to…' India vs Australia full schedule: 22 September: The 1st ODI will be played in Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali at 1:30 pm.

24 September: The 2nd ODI will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore at 1:30 pm.

27 September: The 3rd ODI will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot at 1:30 pm.

When and how to watch India vs Australia ODIs For viewers eagerly awaiting the spectacle, India vs Australia ODIs will be broadcast LIVE on Sports18 channels while JioCinema will live stream the match online.

What is the time of India vs Australia ODIs match All the three matches is scheduled at 1:30 pm.

WTC 2023 Final: India Squad India squad for first 2 ODI: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

WTC 2023 Final: Australia Squad Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(With inputs from agencies)