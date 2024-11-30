After a dominating victory over Australia in the 1st Test in Perth, Team India has flown to Canberra where they will play a 2-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI. However, it seems that Rohit Sharma's men may not have time to prepare for the pink ball match as the covers have come up in Canberra.

Notably, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had missed the Perth clash to be available for the birth of his second child and the warm-up game in Canberra would be his only chance to get accustomed to the Australian conditions ahead of the second Test.

Why is IND vs PM XI warm up match important? While India romped to a 295 win in the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the pink ball match is expected to be more challenging for the Indian batsmen. The memory of 36 all out in the pink ball match at Adelaide in the last BGT series would also be fresh in the minds of many Indian players.

The two-day warm-up match would have given the Indian players time to get used to the pink ball before facing the deadly pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins from December 6.

Canberra weather update: According to an official forecast from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in Canberra today. What's worse, forecasters say there's also a high chance of showers tomorrow, probably in the morning or afternoon.

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI: Squads India squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran