Rohit Sharma's batting position will be the topic of discussion as India gear up to face the Brisbane Test against Australia in the Gabba in the third Test, starting on Saturday. The Indian captain didn't have much to show in 2024 with his bat, which extended in Adelaide, with scores of 3 and 6 under lights.

Following the success of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers in the first Test in Perth, Rohit decided not to tinker with the opening combination and came out to bat at No.6 in the second game. The move didn't bear fruits for Rohit.

With the five-match series locked at 1-1 and World Test Championship (WTC) final spot at stake, Rohit's return to form is as important as to India's comeback in the series.

Having faced the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj with the new ball at the nets on Thursday, Rohit had indicated he might bat up the order. In that case, Rahul drops down to No.5 followed by Rishabh Pant.

Another couple of areas that the India team management would like to debate on are who will be the lone spinner and whether Akash Deep finds a place in the playing XI.

Jadeja vs Ashwin vs Sundar While senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar looked steady without doing much in the first two Tests, India could opt for Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spin all-allrounder adds batting depth considering his good record in overseas conditions.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj certain to retain their places, there has been a debate between Akash Deep and rookie Harshit Rana. Despite being senior to Rana in terms of experience, Rana is being favoured by captain Rohit.

On the other hand, Australia have already confirmed their only change from the previous Test. Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second Test due to an injury, is back in place of Scott Boland.

India vs Australia possible playing XIs Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India (possible playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy