India vs Australia Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs AUS semifinal in Dubai? AI, fantasy team and more

India and Australia will clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal today (March 4). The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE and start at 2:30 PM (India time).

IND vs AUS: Head-to-Head India and Australia have played 151 ODI cricket matches so far. India have won 57 of those ODIs while the Aussies won 84. Ten matches did not produce any results. India are on a winning run, securing victory in the last five matches. Australia, on the contrary, have won only one in their last five.

Advertisement

We all know what happened the last time India and Australia clashed in an ODI. It was the 2023 World Cup final.

In ICC Champions Trophy, these two teams have played 4 ODIs. Australia won 2, India 1 and one match was washed out. Their last full match in ICC Champions Trophy was in 2006. Australia won by 6 wickets.

IND vs AUS: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s India vs New Zealand match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “While Australia’s resilience in ICC tournaments cannot be underestimated, the prevailing conditions, team compositions and current form suggest that India hold a favourable position going into this semi-final.”

Google Gemini predicts, “This match is incredibly close to call. Both teams have the firepower to win. India's strong batting and spin attack give them an edge, but Australia's pace bowling and big-hitting ability can't be underestimated. Ultimately, the team that handles the pressure better and adapts to the conditions will likely come out on top..”

Advertisement

Grok predicts, “If India’s spinners dominate as Smith anticipates, and their top order fires, they might edge it. But if Australia’s experience and adaptability shine through, they could upset the odds. Ultimately, there’s no clear favourite—both teams have a realistic shot.”

IND vs NZ: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Steven Smith, Virat Kohli, Travis Head

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (C), Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (VC)

IND vs NZ: Who’ll win? According to One Cricket, India are the favourites. CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says the Men in Blue have a 64% chance of winning. We believe Rohit Sharma’s men will avenge the 2023 World Cup final and win the match.