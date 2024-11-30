Active Stocks
India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Toss delayed due to persistent rain in Canberra
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Toss delayed due to persistent rain in Canberra

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Rain has led to toss being delayed in Canberra. The match was scheduled to start at 9:30am.

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma looks on from the pavilion on day four of the first Test against Australia in Perth.
India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma looks on from the pavilion on day four of the first Test against Australia in Perth. (HT_PRINT)

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's men may not get the practice they need ahead of the crucial pink ball test against Australia as weather conditions halt the start of play in Canberra. The 2 day warm up match between Australia Prime Minister's XI and India was scheduled to start from 9:10am but the start has been delayed due to rain.

Squads: 

India squad: 

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Australia Prime Minister's XI squad: 

Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

 

30 Nov 2024, 10:18:29 AM IST

India vs Australia PM XI Live Updates: ‘Team India off to a great start’ says PM Modi

India vs Australia PM XI Live Updates: In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM’s XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series, and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead,"

30 Nov 2024, 10:05:55 AM IST

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: Anthony Albanese on PM XI vs India clash

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Albanese wrote, "Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done,"

30 Nov 2024, 09:50:21 AM IST

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: Why is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI warm up match important?

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: While India romped to a 295 win in the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the pink ball match is expected to be more challenging for the Indian batsmen. The memory of 36 all out in the pink ball match at Adelaide in the last BGT series would also be fresh in the minds of many Indian players.

The two-day warm-up match would have given the Indian players time to get used to the pink ball before facing the deadly pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins from December 6.

30 Nov 2024, 09:38:51 AM IST

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: When and where to watch India vs Prime Minister's XI match?

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates:  The India vs Prime Minister’s XI warm-up fixture will be broadcast on Star Sports on November 30 from 9:10 am onwards. It will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

30 Nov 2024, 09:23:28 AM IST

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: Canberra weather report

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: According to an official forecast from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in Canberra today. What's worse, forecasters say there's also a high chance of showers tomorrow, probably in the morning or afternoon.

30 Nov 2024, 09:20:21 AM IST

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: India and Prime Minister's XI squad

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: India squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Australia Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

