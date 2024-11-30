India vs Australia PM XI Live Updates: ‘Team India off to a great start’ says PM Modi India vs Australia PM XI Live Updates: In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM’s XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series, and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead,"

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: Anthony Albanese on PM XI vs India clash IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Albanese wrote, "Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: Why is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI warm up match important? IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: While India romped to a 295 win in the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the pink ball match is expected to be more challenging for the Indian batsmen. The memory of 36 all out in the pink ball match at Adelaide in the last BGT series would also be fresh in the minds of many Indian players. The two-day warm-up match would have given the Indian players time to get used to the pink ball before facing the deadly pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins from December 6.

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: When and where to watch India vs Prime Minister's XI match? IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: The India vs Prime Minister’s XI warm-up fixture will be broadcast on Star Sports on November 30 from 9:10 am onwards. It will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: Canberra weather report IND vs AUS PM XI Live Updates: According to an official forecast from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in Canberra today. What's worse, forecasters say there's also a high chance of showers tomorrow, probably in the morning or afternoon.