India vs Australia: Richard Kettleboroug to be one of the umpires in the final. Why Indian fans are tensed
Richard Kettleborough was one of the umpires in all the previous ICC events in which India lost at the knock out round including the Final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 in which India lost to Sri Lanka, the Semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup in which India lost to Australia
Englishmen Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will stand as on-field umpires in the World Cup summit clash between India and Australia here on Sunday.