With the blockbuster ICC World Cup 2023 final clash just a couple of days away, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday named Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires for the high-voltage title clash between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Among other officials for the all-important final on Sunday is Joel Wilson, who will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney, and match referee Andy Pycroft. All of them were also part of officiating teams in the semi-finals.

"This will be the second outing for Kettleborough, who also stood in the final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. For Illingworth, too, this will be a second World Cup final appearance, albeit his first as a match official," the ICC said in an official statement.

Richard Kettleborough was one of the umpires in all the previous ICC events in which India lost at the knock out round including the Final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 in which India lost to Sri Lanka, the Semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup in which India lost to Australia, Semi-final of 2016 T20 World Cup in which India lost to West Indies, Final of Champions Trophy in 2017 in which India lost to Pakistan and in semi-final of 2019 ODI World Cup in which India lost to New Zealand.

As soon as the news was out Indian fans shared their fear on social media. Here is why:

India previously encountered Australia in their World Cup opener, where Men in Blue came on top of five-time champions, registering a 6-wicket victory.

India breezed through the group stage, finishing first with a total of 18 points after winning all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was by far the best in group play.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. New Zealand posted an impressive 397, partly because of a century from Daryl Mitchell, but fell 70 runs short.

Australia recovered from defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, leaving them in last place on the standings, by winning the next seven matches and qualifying with 14 points.

Pat Cummins' side were small underdogs in their rematch with South Africa in the semi-finals, but the Aussies got off to a flying start, keeping South Africa to 24/4. David Miller's century gave the Proteas hope, but it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who would raise their bats in triumph, clinging on for a three-wicket victory.

*With Agency Inputs

