India vs Australia: Check Rohit Sharma’s incredible captaincy record in ODIs ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Rohit Sharma has an incredible captaincy record in ODIs, which is being highlighted ahead of the India vs Australia match on March 4 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India have played 54 ODI matches and won 40 of those. The Men in Blue lost 12 matches, one match ended in a draw and one ODI produced no results. This means Rohit Sharma has a winning percentage of 74.07, the highest by any Indian.

Not only that, but the winning percentage is also the second-best in the history of cricket. The top position belongs to Clive Lloyd, who led the West Indies to two World Cup wins. Lloyd has a winning percentage of 76.19. Under his captaincy, the West Indies played 84 matches and won 64.

The third position belongs to Faf du Plessis. The South African captain led his team in 39 matches and won 28. The next Indian captain in ODI cricket is Virat Kohli (68.42%). Under Kohli’s leadership, India played 95 ODI matches and won 65. Kohli is in the seventh position overall.

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni helmed India in 200 ODIs. He won 110 of those, which leaves him with a winning percentage of 55. Captain Cool is at number 37 in world cricket. Other Indian captains in the Top 50 are Rahul Dravid (43), Kapil Dev (45) and Mohammad Azharuddin (48).

Rohit Sharma in recent ICC tournaments In the last three major ICC tournaments, India have lost only one match under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India have won all three matches played so far.

Before that, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, India became the first team to remain undefeated and win the title. The Men in Blue won all eight of their completed matches, with their only non-victory being a group-stage match against Canada that was abandoned due to rain.