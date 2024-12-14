India Vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: The onus will be on the Indian batting line-up as they take on Australia in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (December 14) in a do-or-die situation. With the series locked at 1-1, Rohit Sharma's men will need to win the remaining three Tests to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Baring the second innings in the first Test in Perth, the Indian batting looked a distant shadow of what they actually are on paper. While the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill let go their starts, Virat Kohli was undone by extra bounce, Rohit's idea of coming down the order at No.6 didn't help the visitors much.
In Brisbane, the India is likely to open the batting with Rahul coming down at no.5. Among the spinners, Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion looks certain as he gives batting dept while pacer Harshit Rana is expected to make way for Akash Deep.
On the other hand, Australia made one change in their playing XI from Adelaide with Josh Hazlewood making his way back from injury, replacing Scott Boland.
Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Meanwhile, India had an optional training session at The Gabba on Friday with only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill featuring for the visitors. Rohit Sharma didn't come.
The last time India played at this venue in 2021, the visitors broke a 33-year-old drought to win a Test match at The Gabba. Can India do the same this time?
Brisbane experienced drizzles on Friday. Rain is expected on day 1 of the Test match along with thunderstorms. There are 65% chances of rain on Day 1 of the Test match.
Australia have already announced their only change with Scott Boland making way for Josh Hazlewood, who missed in the second Test. For India, there are a couple of changes expected.
India started the series on a resounding note with a 295-run win over in the first Test in Perth. Australia bounced back with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide. It's a do-or-die situation for the Indian team who need to win the remaining three Tests to qualify for the WTC final.
Hello and welcome to day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia. The series is locked at 1-1 with both sides winning once game each so far.