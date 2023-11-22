India vs Australia T20 series: Full schedule, squads, match timing, when and where to watch and more
After the disappointment of the ODI World Cup, Team India, led by stand-in skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, will take on a formidable Australian side in a five-match T20 series, the first match of which will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag from November 23.