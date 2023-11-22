After the disappointment of the ODI World Cup, Team India , led by stand-in skipper Surya Kumar Yadav , will take on a formidable Australian side in a five-match T20 series, the first match of which will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag from November 23.

India captain Hardik Pandya has been out of action since the ODI World Cup when he suffered an ankle injury, which ruled the all-rounder out of the marquee event. The T20 squad that takes on the Aussies from tomorrow is a far cry from the one India fielded in the World Cup, with the selectors opting to give fresh faces a chance.

Meanwhile, Australia have also made a number of changes to their squad, resting some key players from their World Cup-winning side, including veteran opener David Warner and skipper Pat Cummins.

India vs Australia T20 series: Full squads for both teams

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad:

Matthew Wade (Capt), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20 series schedule:

The T20 series, which starts on November 23, will be played at five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Here's a list of the dates and venues for each match.

India vs Australia 1st T20: Vizag

India vs Australia 2nd T20: November 26 in Trivandrum

India vs Australia 3rd T20: November 28 in Guwahati

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Nagpur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India vs Australia T20 series: When and where to watch

The India vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7pm on the day of the match.

