India suffered a heartbreaking 9-wicket defeat to the Kangaroos in the World Cup final on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue won't have much time to dwell on their World Cup defeat, with the next T20 series against Australia at home starting on November 23.

While the official squad for the upcoming series has yet to be announced, most of the players who featured in the World Cup final are likely to find a place in the Indian squad when it is announced. It will be interesting to see if veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are included in the Indian T20 squad, as the two batters haven't played a T20 match since the last 20-over World Cup.

Moreover, India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury in the ongoing World Cup while trying to stop a delivery, is likely to miss the upcoming T20 series against Australia and may even be ruled out of the ODI and T20 series in South Africa as he would need at least two more months to recover from the ankle injury, Indian Express reported last week.

News agency PTI had also reported that Pandya was unlikely to be fit for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying, "There is some time before Hardik can be declared fit and available for selection. It would be more practical for him to try and complete his rehabilitation with a possible 'RTP' (Return To Play) during SA series. It will certainly be NCA Sports science team's call,"

India vs Australia T20 series venues:

The T20 series, which starts on November 23, will be played at five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Here's a list of the dates and venues for each match.

India vs Australia 1st T20: Vizag

India vs Australia 2nd T20: November 26 in Trivandrum

India vs Australia 3rd T20: November 28 in Guwahati

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Nagpur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India vs Australia T20 series: Where to watch

The India vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7pm on the day of the match.

