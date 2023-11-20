comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 20 2023 15:59:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.45 -0.56%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 961.6 1.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.7 0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 674.05 -1.02%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 400 1.16%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Australia T20 series to start from November 23: Check venues, timing, where to watch and more
Back Back

India vs Australia T20 series to start from November 23: Check venues, timing, where to watch and more

 Livemint

Most players from the World Cup final are likely to be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 series against Australia.

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final: Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins (ICC)Premium
India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final: Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins (ICC)

India suffered a heartbreaking 9-wicket defeat to the Kangaroos in the World Cup final on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue won't have much time to dwell on their World Cup defeat, with the next T20 series against Australia at home starting on November 23.

While the official squad for the upcoming series has yet to be announced, most of the players who featured in the World Cup final are likely to find a place in the Indian squad when it is announced. It will be interesting to see if veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are included in the Indian T20 squad, as the two batters haven't played a T20 match since the last 20-over World Cup.

Moreover, India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury in the ongoing World Cup while trying to stop a delivery, is likely to miss the upcoming T20 series against Australia and may even be ruled out of the ODI and T20 series in South Africa as he would need at least two more months to recover from the ankle injury, Indian Express reported last week.

News agency PTI had also reported that Pandya was unlikely to be fit for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying, "There is some time before Hardik can be declared fit and available for selection. It would be more practical for him to try and complete his rehabilitation with a possible 'RTP' (Return To Play) during SA series. It will certainly be NCA Sports science team's call,"

India vs Australia T20 series venues: 

The T20 series, which starts on November 23, will be played at five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Here's a list of the dates and venues for each match.

India vs Australia 1st T20: Vizag

India vs Australia 2nd T20: November 26 in Trivandrum

India vs Australia 3rd T20: November 28 in Guwahati

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Nagpur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India vs Australia T20 series: Where to watch

The India vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7pm on the day of the match.

 

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 02:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App